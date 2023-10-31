Warring spreading canard to shield Kamal Nath from anti-Sikh riots : Chugh

During an attack on the devotees in the Rakab Ganj gurdwara, Chugh said, according to the report of the Nanavati Commission, Kamal Nath led the crowd of hooligans who later ransacked the gurdwara and attacked the Sikh devotees.

Chugh said it is the darkest chapter in recent history when the Congress leaders led the bloody violence against the Sikhs in Delhi and if Warring is trying to justify it or safeguard the perpetrators, he is doing the highest dis-service to the Sikhs as an entire community.

He said Warring, in his election campaign speeches in Madhya Pradesh, has been deliberately misleading the voters by spreading falsehood about Kamal Nath. Any attempt to safeguard Kamal Nath in the eyes of the Sikhs would only invite more disgust from the community and bring shame to the Congress leaders, said Chugh.