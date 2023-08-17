We have hopes from SC: Mehbooba Mufti

New Delhi: Even as the Supreme Court continues the hearing of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that her party has hope from the Supreme Court that it will do justice.

"We have hopes from the Supreme Court that it will do justice. Our struggle does not end here. Our struggle will continue..." Mufti said.

"It is not just a legal issue for me, it is an emotional issue for the people of J-K," she added.

Mehbooba Mufti also accused the BJP of misusing their majority in the Parliament to subvert the Indian Constitution.