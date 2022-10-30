We want prosperous, dignified future for people: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Sunday said his party wants to ensure a prosperous and dignified future for the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, he urged party leaders and senior workers to enhance public outreach to make people aware of the party’s agenda and vision for the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

Bukhari said that the masses should be well aware of the fact that Apni Party stands for the prosperous future of the people of this land.

Bukhari was addressing the party workers' meeting at Sheshgari Mohalla of Hyderpora on Sunday. The party workers gave a rousing reception to the President.

Party’s state Secretary Muntazir Mohiuddin, Vice Secretary of District Srinagar Aijaz Ahmad Rather, senior leader Mohammad Ashraf Dar, and Mohammad Saleem Bhat were also present in the meeting.

Bukhari expressed his satisfaction with the people's response to the party’s ongoing public outreach campaign.