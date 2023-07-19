We will fight LAHDC Kargil elections alone : BJP

Kargil: BJP’s Kargil unit on Wednesday said that the party will fight the upcoming LAHDC Kargil elections alone .

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader Haji Anayat Ali said that the two political parties including National Conference and Congress who have announced their pre-poll alliance for the upcoming LAHDC Kargil elections are scared of BJP. He accused the two parties of playing divisive politics. He said that the BJP will field its candidates on all the seats. Anayat said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership there has been inclusive development in the Ladakh UT.