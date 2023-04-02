We will protect rights of weaker sections of society: Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party’s General Secretary and former legislator Rafi Ahmed Mir said that his party is committed to protecting the rights of the weaker sections of society.

He was addressing the gathering of the members from the ST community in Pahalgam on Sunday, a press release said.

The meeting was held to discuss the issues pertaining to the ST community, and to welcome the new entrants in the party fold, a press release issued here said.

The prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included BDC Chairman Bashir Pathan, PRI member Bilal Shah, Youth Wing Member Mudasir Malik and others.

Sharing their perspectives about the problems that the ST community is facing, the participants of the meeting said sincere efforts need to be taken to ensure the redressal of these issues and for the prosperity of the community.