We will protect rights of weaker sections of society: Apni Party

Srinagar: Apni Party’s General Secretary and former legislator Rafi Ahmed Mir said that his party is committed to protecting the rights of the weaker sections of society.
He was addressing the gathering of the members from the ST community in Pahalgam on Sunday, a press release said.
The meeting was held to discuss the issues pertaining to the ST community, and to welcome the new entrants in the party fold, a press release issued here said.
The prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included BDC Chairman Bashir Pathan, PRI member Bilal Shah, Youth Wing Member Mudasir Malik and others.
Sharing their perspectives about the problems that the ST community is facing, the participants of the meeting said sincere efforts need to be taken to ensure the redressal of these issues and for the prosperity of the community.
On this, Rafi Ahmed Mir assured them that the Apni Party has a clear vision for the upliftment of the marginalized communities of Jammu and Kashmir.
He said, “I promise you that we will protect the rights of the ST community and other subjugated sections of society.”
Mir added, “ Apni Party has the distinction of being the only mainstream political party, which has an unambiguous agenda for the prosperity of J&K people, irrespective of their caste, creed, and their political and religious identities. Our key agenda is to work for peace, prosperity and the development of Jammu and Kashmir. I assure you that once we get the mandate to form a government here, we will start implementing our vision which will eventually ensure opportunities for all and equivalent development across the J&K.”
Meanwhile, Rafi Ahmed Mir warmly welcomed a group of new members into the party fold, and assured them full support while they will be serving the people of their respective areas.