Welfarism, good governance, development missing from govt’s toolkit: NC

Srinagar: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Wednesday said that governance and development in Kashmir including Srinagar are only confined to media spectacle and photo ops.

According to a press note he addressing a workers’ convention of Halqa Nowhatta of the Khanyar constituency.

Among others YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar and Block President Haji Bashir Ahmed Wani Halwai were also present on the occasion.