Welfarism, good governance, development missing from govt’s toolkit: NC

Srinagar: National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Wednesday said that governance and development in Kashmir including Srinagar are only confined to media spectacle and photo ops.
According to a press note he addressing a workers’ convention of Halqa Nowhatta of the Khanyar constituency.
Among others YNC Provincial President Salman Ali Sagar and Block President Haji Bashir Ahmed Wani Halwai were also present on the occasion.
He alleged that interrupted democratic system, lack of accountability, corruption, and absence of rule of law have been major hurdles in the way of good governance and development across Kashmir, and significantly more in Srinagar.
“Unemployment has been on a rise since the abrogation. Every sector be it handicrafts, manufacturing, trade and commerce, development and governance is crying for the government’s attention. Pesky power and water supply is causing severe hardships to the residents and traders. Almost every businessman, from a small shopkeeper to those who run industrial units, suffers enormously due to the erratic power supply. Administration is sitting on its hands and doing nothing to resolve the issue,” he said.