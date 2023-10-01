What happened to Mission 50 plus, Vikar Rasool Wani asks BJP

Reasi/Udhampur: Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), given its claim to win 50 plus seats, Congress Sunday questioned why it (BJP) was shying away from elections.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani threw this poser while addressing worker conventions at Reasi and Udhampur districts.

He was accompanied by PCC working president Raman Bhalla, Manmohan Singh, Indu Pawar, Dina Nath Bhagat, DCC president Rajesh Sadhotra and DCC president Udhampur K C Bhagat and other senior leaders.

Vikar Rasool asked BJP, “Why is ‘Mission 50 plus' party now running away from holding ULB and Panchayat elections on time? Why is it finding security reasons and other excuses to defer the ULB polls, which should have been held this month?” “BJP cannot face elections because it fears defeat,” he quipped.