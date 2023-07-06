Who are homeless in J&K: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah today said that before providing land to the homeless, the Jammu and Kashmir government should clarify which people it is counting as homeless.

“Are those who arrived in J&K just a week ago also counted as homeless? I believe those who arrived in Kashmir after 2019 should not be included in the scheme. We are aware that the government has brought in a large number of outsiders to J&K since August 2019,” he said.According to a press release he was talking to media persons on the sidelines of an event in Budgam. Omar said that the government should first explain what yardstick it was employing to establish the homelessness.

Regarding the hearing on Article 370 in the Supreme Court, Omar said that being a plaintiff in the in the case, NC will present its arguments and strive for justice for the people of J&K. He mentioned that the proceedings cannot occur overnight. "We appreciate that CJI has decided to start hearing this case, we know that the decision will not come overnight but we will be actively involved in fighting this case and get justice for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” Omar said. Responding to another question on the Union government's proposed implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, Omar Abdullah said, “The National Conference would not support any proposal that would harm the country's minorities. As of now there is no concrete draft of a UCC for us to respond to.”