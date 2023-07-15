Why assembly polls not being held : Omar

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah today said that why assembly elections are not being held In Jammu and Kashmir when the government says the situation is good.

According to a press note, he was addressing NC’s special meeting of Chenab Valley Zone at Batote in Ramban.

Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Provincial President Jammu Rattan Lal Gupta, Chenab Valley Zone President Sajjad Kitchloo, senior leaders Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardi, Javed Rana, Babu Rampaul, District President Ramban Sajjad Shaheenand others attended the meeting.

Omar said ,“If the situation is good, why are elections not being held? If the situation is good, then how did attacks like Rajouri and Poonch happen? In the past few months armed militancy is being witnessed in areas which were declared militancy-free. And this situation reflects the failure of the incumbent administration.”

The NC vice president said that imposing restrictions “on our activities will never stop the communication between J&K National Conference and the people.” “These restrictions are not new for us. After August 5, 2019 this has been going on continuously, now we are used to it and we have also learned a little how we have to deal with these situations. These people will impose restrictions, but we will continue to do our work,” he said.

Omar criticised the administration for what he described as its harsh and anti-people measures. Omar said, “The incumbent government in J&K has failed to take pro-people measures.”