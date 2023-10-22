Why elections are not being conducted in J&K : Tariq Hameed Karra

Srinagar: Senior Congress leader and CWC member Tariq Hameed Karra today asked as to why elections are not being conducted in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, he was addressing a workers’ meeting at Dhobi Mohall area of Batamaloo in Srinagar district. Prior to the meeting Karra led a march of party workers from Ziyarat Batamaloo to the meeting venue, where he was given a rousing reception by the party workers and locals.

“One fails to understand as to why the elections are not being conducted in J&K. On the one hand the situation is congenial for holding Lok Sabha elections, but not good for ULB and assembly elections making it a mockery of democracy. This is very disappointing, reflecting the frustration and nervousness on the part of BJP. BJP’s policies and agenda is based on lies, deceit and a maneuver to keep people away from their democratic rights to ensure that there is no obstacle in ruling J&K directly from the Centre,” Karra said.

CWC Member criticised the BJP government “for the current chaotic situation in absence of the democratic set up in J&K.” “You cannot take such drastic measures in other states. How long people of J&K will remain disconnected and away from their democratic rights? How long J&K will be treated as a laboratory and people mislead people on reorganisation of the princely state, abrogation of Article 370. The so-called development which is nowhere to be seen,”the senior Congress leader said. He added that Congress shall continue fighting for safeguarding public rights despite BJP’s vendetta and misleading politics.

He said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi has set a political narrative and developed hope among the people across the country. Karra stated that apart from the people across the country Rahul Gandhi is being looked as a saviour of J&K people also.

The Congress leader also criticised government for imposing taxes, especially toll tax, installation of smart meters, GST, CST and various other taxes leading to the severe business losses and economic backwardness of small businessmen and common people. JKPCC Vice President Nissar Ahmad Mundoo also addressed the meeting.