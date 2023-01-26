Why no action taken against Digvijay Singh : Tarun Chug

Jammu: BJP leader Tarun Chug today lashed out at Congress leadership for Digvijay Singh’s controversial statement on surgical strikes.

Talking to media, he asked as to why no action was taken against Digvijay Singh. “Congress expelled Anil Antony just on a tweet. But why no action was taken against Digvijay Singh for such a misleading statement. Rahul Gandhi described Digvijay’s views as his personal. But infact whatever he is saying he is saying so on the directions of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. He is speaking their language,” Chug said.

The BJP leader stated that Digvijay Singh decides about almost every thing about Rahul’s yatra including route and what Rahul has to say.

“If he does so much, how can he make such an irresponsible statement,” Chug said.