Will address concerns of transporters in J&K: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu, Nov 30 : Demanding revival of the declining transport sector, the Apni Party President Syed Mohammed Altaf Bukhari today said that his party will address the concerns of the transporters in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The transport sector and other business establishments have suffered huge losses in Jammu and Kashmir. However, the concerns of the business community members were not given heed by the government,” said Bukhari while addressing a joining program here at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

The programme was organised by President Schedule Caste Wing, Bodh Raj Bhagat and Provincial President of Women Wing, Jammu, Pavneet Kour.

On this occasion, Balbir Singh Baba (owner of Baba Tour and Travels) and his supporters Amarjeet Singh, Devinder Singh, Ramneek Singh, Guruveer Singh, Rajinder Singh, and others joined the Apni Party in

presence of Altaf Bukhari.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Altaf Bukhari hoped that their joining would strengthen the party at the ground level and assured the transporters that his Party would safeguard their interest and continue to work for the welfare of the people.

In his speech, he said, “The transport sector and business establishments have suffered losses in Jammu especially after the Darbar Move practice was stopped. The Darbar Move practice had promoted cultural exchange, better understanding between two regions, and improved trade related activities. With the stopping of the Darbar Move there is anguish among the people in Jammu and they demand revival of the practice.”

Therefore, holding of assembly elections is a must in Jammu and Kashmir, he said and added that “If we form the next government in Jammu and Kashmir, we will revive the Darbar Move practice.”

Meanwhile, Bukhari took on the traditional political parties for “divisive politics that has created a wedge between Jammu and Kashmir regions.” However, the Apni Party is working to bridge the gap to bring the communities and two regions together.

He further said, “We do not believe in divisive politics that trigger misunderstanding between communities and regions. Our party believes in unity, brotherhood, and mutual understanding that would bring much needed peace, and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Apni Party President said that his party came into being when there was no hope among the people because the traditional political parties were not ready to come forward and represent the people after August 5, 2019. He said that his party believes in telling the truth to the people without triggering any controversy. “The future of Jammu and Kashmir lies with India that can never be changed,” he said, criticising the traditional political parties for divisive politics.