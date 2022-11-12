Will bring back era of development in J&K : Azad

The press note said that thousands of DAP supporters gave a rousing reception to Azad at Uri.

He spoke about the overall upliftment of the downtrodden and promised a fair and equal development and participation of Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities.

He recalled the days when Uri was devastated by earthquake and it were his personal efforts that brought comfort to the residents of entire region of Uri. Azad promised to take all his dream projects to their logical conclusion if elected to power.