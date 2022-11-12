Will bring back era of development in J&K : Azad

Srinagar: Democratic Azad Party ( DAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad today promised to bring back the era of development to Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a public meeting in Uri.” During my tenure as chief minister, a new era of development was started in Jammu and Kashmir. But the successive governments after me failed to keep the tempo going and almost abandoned what I was doing. I promise you to re-start that era once my party is voted to power,” Azad said.
The press note said that thousands of DAP supporters gave a rousing reception to Azad at Uri.
He spoke about the overall upliftment of the downtrodden and promised a fair and equal development and participation of Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities.
He recalled the days when Uri was devastated by earthquake and it were his personal efforts that brought comfort to the residents of entire region of Uri. Azad promised to take all his dream projects to their logical conclusion if elected to power.