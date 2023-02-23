Will bring back Roshni Act if voted to power: Azad

Larnoo (Kokernag): The Chairman of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) and fomer Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad asserted that he will bring back the Roshni Act Scheme that had “benefited thousands of poor people across Jammu and Kashmir” if his party is voted to power in the elections.

According to a press note, Azad was addressing thousands of people at Larnoo, Kokernag where prominent political leader from ST community Chowdary Haroon Khatana joined DPAP. Azad said that it is unfortunate that the scheme has been scrapped and the land provided to poor people under the scheme is retrieved.

“The land of Jammu and Kashmir belongs to its people be it Hindus or Muslims, Sikhs or from any other religion, caste. No government has the right to snatch it from the people,” he said, adding that his party vociferously fought the public issue and compelled the government to stop the eviction drive. Azad further said that across Jammu and Kashmir fear and anxiety is prevalent among the common masses and he wants to remove it from their faces and minds. He said no society can ever prosper and grow amid the prevailing fear and he will make sure no person is harassed and lives a dignified and peaceful life.