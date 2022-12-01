‘Will continue fight for J&K’s Statehood, land & job rights’

“We can only engage with the youth when we offer them better employment opportunities since unemployment is a soaring problem in the UT and the present regime has no roadmap available to tackle it.”

He, however, urged the Union government to fulfil its commitment of restoring the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir besides ensuring the jobs and land is secured for local populace.

He said his party is committed to stand for the legal and genuine rights of the people of UT.

“Our agenda is pro-people and we will ensure the people of Jammu and Kashmir are empowered with socioeconomic rights,” he said. Mr Azad concluded the three day Chenab valley tour today. During his tour of the valley he met hundreds of people and apprised them about the party agenda. Hundreds of people joined his party in Chenab Valley.

He assured the people of Chenab Valley that he will not ignore them and the region will emerge as an epicentre of economic activities if his party secures the win in elections whenever they take place. “We all know that Chenab valley was overlooked by successive regimes. The region has an immense economic crisis with poor job opportunities for the local educated youth. I hail from the region and I know its potential and challenges,” he said.