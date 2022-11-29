Will ensure equivalent development of all J&K regions: Altaf Bukhari

Uri: Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, who is on a three-day visit to north Kashmir’s Uri, on Tuesday said that Apni Party, after getting people’s mandate to serve, will ensure equivalent development of all the regions in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release on the second day of his tour, Bukhari visited Dumping Boniyar Baila Migrant Camp, Trikanjan, Dhundhran, Dundhran Kohi Kohinaka, Madan and other places wherein people belonging to different walks of life met the Apni Party leader and informed him about the public issues and their grievances.

While addressing a public rally at Trikanjan, he expressed deep concern over the lack of development and basic facilities in Uri.

He said, “This border region has been left underdeveloped and people have been deprived of even the basic facilities here. Uri's infrastructural deficit and lack of development clearly indicate that the politicians, who remained at the helm during the past 75 years, have deceived the people and neglected this region completely.”