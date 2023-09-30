Will have thumping victory in LAHDC Kargil elections : Omar Abdullah

Later Omar Abdullah drove to Kargil and addressed a public rally attended by hundreds of party workers at Khree Sultan Chow ground here. Addressing party workers, he said Kargil and Leh had been separated from J&K and people here are not happy with this. He said that even people of Leh now feel that it has not gone well with them . " This is the only option and opportunity with the people here to send their message and to choose their representatives, " he said. The NC leader stated that this is his third time he visited Kargil after 2019, but this time he is very happy to see the enthusiasm and excitement among the people here.

Omar Abdullah asked the party workers to vote the right candidates and send a message to outside about what they feel and want. He said that this election is not about formation of hill council only but to send a message and raise voice about what they feel and want. He alleged that his security was withdrawn at zero point Zojila while going towards Kargil. Omar Abdullah said that his party did everything possible to fight the case of Article 370 in Supreme Court and later regarding the symbol allotment that was denied by the UT Ladakh administration.

Senior leader Aga Ruhulla Mehdi and Nasir Aslam Wani, who also spoke during the rally organised by the NC, said the people of J&K had a “blood relation with the people of Kargil and Leh”. “It is an old relationship. No boundary can end our relationship. We understand and share each other’s pain,” they said.

" The fight took us all the way to the Supreme Court but it was worth it. It’s very satisfying to see the @JKNC_ Plough symbol flutter over Kargil. I’m pleased to be with my @JkncKargil colleagues today" Omar Abdullah wrote on X.