Will have thumping victory in LAHDC Kargil elections : Omar Abdullah

Kargil: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that his party will have a thumping victory in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil elections.
He said he and his party is very much confident about the victory. The elections for the 5th LAHDC-Kargil will be held on October 4. Omar Abdullah received a warm welcome at Drass on his two-day visit to Kargil and addressed two rallies in Drass and Kargil district while campaigning for LAHDC-Kargil elections. He said the alliance has been formed for sending a strong message to the country and world about what people of Ladakh, particularly Kargil feel and want. " NC-Congrress alliance in Kargil should send a message that Kargil has been treated unfairly and they are not happy with the present set up ,” adding that given the mood and reports received the coalition will have a thumping victory in the upcoming LAHDC Kargil elections, " Omar Abdullah told media persons here.
NC President added that there have been attempts to take plough out of Ladakh, but the National Conference and its plough symbol will remain in the Ladakh as it is imprinted on people's hearts here. Omar Abdullah said that Drass is still known as the Chhohta Kashmir (mini Kashmir) and will remain so. The NC vice president was accompanied by senior leaders including Additional General Secretary Qamar Ali Akhoon, Aga Ruhulla Mehdi , Nasir Aslam Wani, Tanvir Sadiq and others.
Later Omar Abdullah drove to Kargil and addressed a public rally attended by hundreds of party workers at Khree Sultan Chow ground here. Addressing party workers, he said Kargil and Leh had been separated from J&K and people here are not happy with this. He said that even people of Leh now feel that it has not gone well with them . " This is the only option and opportunity with the people here to send their message and to choose their representatives, " he said. The NC leader stated that this is his third time he visited Kargil after 2019, but this time he is very happy to see the enthusiasm and excitement among the people here.
Omar Abdullah asked the party workers to vote the right candidates and send a message to outside about what they feel and want. He said that this election is not about formation of hill council only but to send a message and raise voice about what they feel and want. He alleged that his security was withdrawn at zero point Zojila while going towards Kargil. Omar Abdullah said that his party did everything possible to fight the case of Article 370 in Supreme Court and later regarding the symbol allotment that was denied by the UT Ladakh administration.
Senior leader Aga Ruhulla Mehdi and Nasir Aslam Wani, who also spoke during the rally organised by the NC, said the people of J&K had a “blood relation with the people of Kargil and Leh”. “It is an old relationship. No boundary can end our relationship. We understand and share each other’s pain,” they said.
" The fight took us all the way to the Supreme Court but it was worth it. It’s very satisfying to see the @JKNC_ Plough symbol flutter over Kargil. I’m pleased to be with my @JkncKargil colleagues today" Omar Abdullah wrote on X.