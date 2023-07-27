Will organise panchayat ,ULBs related conference : Congress

Srinagar: Congress today said that it will organise a conference related to panchayats and urban local bodies (ULBs) in Srinagar shortly.

According to a press note this was stated by JKPCC President Vikar Rasool while addressing a party meeting here . He added that in the conference a roadmap with regard to forthcoming Panchayat and ULB elections will be prepared, besides the strategies will be devised to deal with other challenges. “The Party will emerge stronger in the forthcoming elections and will ensure redressal of issues concerning people for their resolution. Congress party is an instrument of service to the people, it will continue to serve them (people) to the best of its capability,” Wani added.

JKPCC president said that Congress party is organising a daylong conference of PRIs and elected representatives of ULBs in Srinagar shortly, in which threadbare discussions will be held on the forthcoming Panchayat and ULB elections in Jammu and Kashmir.”

Besides many issues of public importance especially rising unemployment, lack of development, economic crisis. unprecedented price rise, and many other issues concerning people including smart meters and many other anti-people measures of BJP Govt will be discussed.