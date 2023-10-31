Will resolve all pending issues of DPs if voted to power: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has assured that his party will resolve all pending issues of Displaced Persons (DPs) if they were voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was addressing a meeting of DPs organized by the provincial president of Apni Party, youth wing, Vipul Bali, and provincial president, Jammu, women wing, Pavneet Kour here at Gandhi Nagar, Apni Party office.

While talking about issues of DPs and other sections, in reference to abrogation of Article 370 and its aftermath, Bukhari reiterated that it was like a quake which would leave trails of destruction behind.

“It, like a quake, snatched many things from us. Following it, a new scenario emerged and as things settled down (after initial euphoria), one could see those trails. Probably those who were the originators of ‘quake’ even they could not realise that the people in J&K were united. Those sitting in Delhi presumed the people (Displaced Persons) here as “border post.” But I assure you that I’m with you. You are amongst us and I’ll go to (New) Delhi and take up your all issues to get them addressed. I don’t make false promises. I never did so after abrogation of Article 370 like other parties as for me, the interests of J&K people reign supreme,” he promised them.