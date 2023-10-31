Will resolve all pending issues of DPs if voted to power: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party president Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari has assured that his party will resolve all pending issues of Displaced Persons (DPs) if they were voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir.
He was addressing a meeting of DPs organized by the provincial president of Apni Party, youth wing, Vipul Bali, and provincial president, Jammu, women wing, Pavneet Kour here at Gandhi Nagar, Apni Party office.
While talking about issues of DPs and other sections, in reference to abrogation of Article 370 and its aftermath, Bukhari reiterated that it was like a quake which would leave trails of destruction behind.
“It, like a quake, snatched many things from us. Following it, a new scenario emerged and as things settled down (after initial euphoria), one could see those trails. Probably those who were the originators of ‘quake’ even they could not realise that the people in J&K were united. Those sitting in Delhi presumed the people (Displaced Persons) here as “border post.” But I assure you that I’m with you. You are amongst us and I’ll go to (New) Delhi and take up your all issues to get them addressed. I don’t make false promises. I never did so after abrogation of Article 370 like other parties as for me, the interests of J&K people reign supreme,” he promised them.
He again reminded that the Apni Party always stood for the cause of the people in Jammu and Kashmir unlike other traditional political parties which work for their vote bank.
He said that it was the Apni Party that ensured protection to the jobs and land for the locals of Jammu and Kashmir when others were not willing to fight back following August 5, 2019.
Apni Party senior vice president, Ghulam Hassan Mir, general secretary Vijay Bakaya, provincial president Jammu, Manjit Singh and others were present in the meeting.
During the meeting, the DPs and their leaders highlighted issues being confronted by them for the last several decades in presence of the Apni Party president.
After hearing their longstanding issues, Altaf Bukhari assured that his party would resolve the issues if voted to power in Jammu and Kashmir.
“The DPs grievances should have been resolved by the previous governments. However, the traditional political parties did not give heed to the genuine demands of the DPs for the last several decades,” he said.
Extending his support to their genuine cause, he said that he was concerned about the plight of the DPs and sought their social, economic, educational and political upliftment.
“We stand with the DPs and their demands like the release of pending sanctioned package of Government of India, reservation in educational institution for their children and employment,” he said quoting the demands raised by the Apni Party provincial president, Jammu, Manjit Singh; provincial president Jammu Youth wing, and provincial president, Jammu, women wing, Pavneet Kour.
He said that these DPs had abandoned their houses, agricultural land following certain circumstances and settled in the border areas of Jammu region.