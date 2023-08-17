Woman power growing in India: Darakhshan Andrabi

Srinagar: Chairperson Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board Dr Darakhshan Andrabi today said that woman power is growing in India in a big way.

According to a press note, she was speaking at the Inaugural ceremony of the two day programme on “Capacity Building for Women Managers in Higher Education.” She chqaired the programme as the chief guest. The programme was organised by the Institute of Advanced Studies (Government College of Education) Srinagar.

Dr Andrabi was accompanied by Vice Chancellor of Kashmir University Prof Neelofar Khan, Prof Emeritus and Eminent Educationist Prof Pam Rajput, Director Colleges Prof Yasmeen Ashai and the Principal of the Institute Prof Seema Naaz.

The galaxy of heads of Higher Education Institutes of Kashmir Division and eminent Women educationists participated in the event. In her address to Dr Andrabi said that after centuries of adverse times for women, this era has paved the way for the female folk to regain the lost glory.

“Women are born leaders. In India women are experiencing a rise like no other place on the globe. We have the highest number of women vice chancellors in reputed Indian universities now. The AIIMS Delhi Director is a lady. Chandrayan-3 Mission has eminent women in the Board of Directors. Indian Women are now leading at home and at the global arena,” said Dr Andrabi.