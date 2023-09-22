WOMEN RESERVATION BILL | PM Modi gives new wings to Nari Shakthi: Devender Singh Rana

Jammu: Lauding the passage of Women Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament with near unanimity , senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the path breaking initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong political will to make something huge like this to happen, which was just a political slogan for others.

According to a press note, he was Interacting with deputations and individuals during weekly public hearing at the BJP headquarters along with Veenu Khanna, BJP State Secretary, here.

Rana said the new Parliament House will stand witness to Nari Shakti getting new wings on its opening day coinciding Ganesh Chathurthi.