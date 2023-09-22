WOMEN RESERVATION BILL | PM Modi gives new wings to Nari Shakthi: Devender Singh Rana

Jammu: Lauding the passage of Women Reservation Bill in both Houses of Parliament with near unanimity , senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today said the path breaking initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong political will to make something huge like this to happen, which was just a political slogan for others.
According to a press note, he was Interacting with deputations and individuals during weekly public hearing at the BJP headquarters along with Veenu Khanna, BJP State Secretary, here.
Rana said the new Parliament House will stand witness to Nari Shakti getting new wings on its opening day coinciding Ganesh Chathurthi.
He said the enthusiasm with which the entire nation, cutting political barriers, walked along the Prime Minister is a tribute to his towering and selfless leadership that always stood for good of the nation.
He said the bill will pave the way for fair representation of women in the Lok Sabha and the Legislative Assemblies across the country and their larger participation in the decision making.
Devender Rana congratulated all women irrespective of their political leanings on this momentous occasion and said their proactive role in active politics will bring about harmony in the public discourse and motivate generations to work for the betterment of the nation with renewed vigour.
As the times are fast changing for the country under Modi, this bill is going to enhance role and contribution of women in policy making, he added.