Words like Tapasya, Puja don’t suit Rahul: Tarun Chugh

New Delhi: Responding to Rahul Gandhi's statement regarding 'tapasya (penance)' and 'puja (worship)', BJP General Secretary Tarun Chugh said that such words did not suit the Congress leader.

Chugh added that those who opposed India's culture, values and cultural heritage for decades have now become devout devotees, but the people were familiar with their harsh realities.

Hitting back at the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Chugh said that those whose history is full of arrogance, tyranny, Emergency, nepotism, fraud, corruption and loot, do not like 'tapasya' and 'puja'.