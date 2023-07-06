Youth getting inspiration from Dr Mukherjee: Raina

Jammu: Remembering Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, Jammu and Kashmir BJP leaders Thursday paid glowing tributes to the party ideologue.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina, along with general secretary (organization) Ashok Koul, senior leader Chander Mohan Sharma and other leaders garlanded Dr Mukherjee’s statue, while paying rich tributes here. Raina, while mentioning the contribution of Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, said, “The great ideologue devoted his life for the nation. His role for the unity and integrity of the country had been splendid. The present day generation, the youth in particular, is getting inspired from the nationalist ideology of Dr Mukherjee and taking a pledge to serve the motherland and strengthen the social fabric of the society.”