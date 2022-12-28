Youth have crucial role in steering J&K out of morass : Sajjad Shaheen

Shaheen called upon the youth to become agents of change and said that the J&K is passing through very difficult times as the youth of the erstwhile state are being pushed against the wall and it is the youth who have an important and a valuable role to play in addressing some of the most significant and inter related challenges faced by the people.

The district president said that the wrong policies of the present dispensation have brought J&K at the volatile cross roads of history where nothing is visible except hopelessness, uncertainty and fear.

Shaheen complimented the management for organising the sports event in a remote area in a befitting manner, saying that these remain a treasure for the young people all their life. He exuded confidence that it will help in achieving the objective of the overall development of youngsters and generate awareness among them about the need for sports personality development.