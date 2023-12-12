Youth have vital role in shaping brighter future of J&K: Apni Party

Srinagar, Dec 12: Senior Vice President of Apni Party , Ghulam Hassan Mir, on Tuesday, said that the young population has a crucial role to play in shaping a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir.

He stressed that these parties have consistently misled the people through fake slogans and emotional narratives, all for their own political gain.

According to a press release, Ghulam Hassan Mir made these remarks during an event at the party headquarters in Srinagar. The event was organised to welcome Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Rouf Ahmad Wani from Gasoo Hazratbal and his associates into the party fold.

Mir said, “I extend a warm welcome to you as you join our party. I assure you that being a part of this organization will provide numerous opportunities to contribute to the well-being of the people in your respective areas.”

He appealed to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to join hands with Apni Party to ensure the protection of democratic rights and to promote peace, prosperity, and development in the region.

Taking a dig at J&K’s traditional parties, Ghulam Hassan Mir stated, “These parties have been misleading the people for years through fake slogans such as ‘Raishumari,’ ‘Autonomy,’ and ‘Self-rule.’ They have always kept people occupied with emotional sloganeering and fake promises, all to gain power for themselves and remain in power.”

He added, “Now, the deceptive political narratives of these traditional parties stand exposed, and people no longer trust them. I appeal to the youth to strengthen Apni Party and support its unambiguous agenda and policies for a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir.”

Besides Ghulam Hassan Mir, the prominent party leaders who were present on the occasion included the Party’s General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Senior Leader and Former Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, and District President Srinagar Noor Mohammad Sheikh.