Youth inclusiveness is core focus of Modi govt: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that the youth inclusiveness is the core focus of PM Narendra Modi’s government.
According to a press release, he was addressing a party function,during which a number of people joined BJP.
Ravinder Raina said that a wave of change is visible in Jammu and Kashmir.” Because of the wave, people are leaving their parties and joining BJP in large numbers. This has become possible as they have realised that the Modi government has done splendid work in the last nine years and there has been massive development in all fields. The people of all sections have been taken care through various schemes of the Modi government,” he said.
Surjeet Singh Salathia also said that the Narendra Modi government has fulfilled the aspiration of youth and also did tremendous work in healthcare, education, road connectivity fields and social security schemes, which has initiated an era of peace, progress and prosperity with people leading dignified lives.
Speaking on the Occasion Arun Prabhat Singh welcomed all the youth into the party and also assured that BJP is the only party who did justice with the Youth of Jammu Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion Akash Singh Salathia thanked the BJP leadership and also assured the party that he will work hard to take the motto and ideology of the party at grassroots level.