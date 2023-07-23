Youth inclusiveness is core focus of Modi govt: Ravinder Raina

Jammu: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that the youth inclusiveness is the core focus of PM Narendra Modi’s government.

According to a press release, he was addressing a party function,during which a number of people joined BJP.

Ravinder Raina said that a wave of change is visible in Jammu and Kashmir.” Because of the wave, people are leaving their parties and joining BJP in large numbers. This has become possible as they have realised that the Modi government has done splendid work in the last nine years and there has been massive development in all fields. The people of all sections have been taken care through various schemes of the Modi government,” he said.