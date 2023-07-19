Youth to play vital role for peace, prosperity: Altaf Bukhari

Jammu: Apni Party President, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, on Wednesday, said that Jammu and Kashmir's youth have both the potential and the will to play a significant role in leading this region towards peace and prosperity.

He added that the Apni Party would ensure ample opportunities for the young generation to showcase their talents and contribute to a better future for Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press release, Bukhari made these remarks today at an event organised by the party's youth wing at the party office in Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. The programme was organised by the Provincial President of the Youth Wing, Vipul Bali. On this occasion, a prominent businessman, Shakti Dutta, along with scores of his supporters, mostly youngsters, joined the party.

Bukhari welcomed the new members into the party fold and expressed hope that their joining would further fortify the party's presence in the rural areas of Jammu. He assured the new members that they would be provided ample opportunities to effectively serve the people in their respective areas.

Apni Party President emphasised the vital role of the young generation in taking Jammu and Kashmir towards a better future marked by peace, prosperity, and overall development in the region.

He said, "Our youth is our future, and they hold the key to a peaceful and prosperous J&K. Today, I assure you that the Apni Party will do everything needed to ensure our young generation gets platforms and opportunities to unleash their tremendous talents, elevating this region to exceptional heights of peace and prosperity."

He added that one of “our foremost objectives is to strive for the social, educational, economic, and political empowerment of Jammu and Kashmir's youth.” “We have a clear-cut vision, and determination is to explore the immense potential of Jammu and Kashmir's natural resources to create abundant employment opportunities for the youth. Also, Apni Party, if given the mandate to serve the people, will focus on improving infrastructure and elevating the standard of the education sector in Jammu and Kashmir," Bukhari said.