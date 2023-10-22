Youth will play crucial role in elections: Mubarak Gul

Srinagar: Senior National Conference and former speaker Mubarak Gul today said that youth in Jammu and Kashmir will play a crucial role in elections whenever held.

According to a press note , he was addressing a one day convention of party workers at Waniyar in Eidgah, Srinagar.

Among others District President Srinagar Peer Afaq Ahmad, Party's women's wing Provincial President Er Sabiya Qadri, and senior youth leader Younis Mubarak Gul were present on the occasion.

The functionaries discussed various organisational issues and the strategies to overcome them. They expressed concern over price rise, unemployment, ration curtailment, erratic power supply, shortage of potable water and administrative apathy in Srinagar.

Interacting with the functionaries, Gul said youth will play a crucial role in the elections, whenever held in J&K. “The aspirations of our youth have turned into anxiety. The upcoming elections in J&K not only afford our youth a chance to fulfill their aspirations, it also confers upon them a responsibility to secure their future by keeping BJP and its A and B teams hands off the power corridors," he added. District Srinagar functionaries were also present on the occasion.