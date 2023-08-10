Zanskar has become Congress Mukt: Ashok Koul

Zanskar (Kargil): BJP General Secretary (Org) for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Ashok Koul, today said that Zanskar in Kargil district has become Congress “Mukt”.

He was addressing a party function. Ex-EC from Congress, Skalzang Wan Gail, Congress Block President along with hundreds of workers joined BJP in presence of Ashok Koul, a press release said.

“Zanskar has become Congress Mukt and will progress more rapidly with clean public oriented and nationalist policies giving benefit to every deserving person,” Koul said. He emphasised that people have built strong faith in ideology and policies of BJP.

Welcoming them in the party, Koul said the Congress did severe injustice with the people of Ladakh over the years. He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government did justice by giving pace to the development projects, improving educational sector, improving medical facilities, increasing tourism opportunities and granting liberal funds to achieve the vision of developed Ladakh during these nine years,” he said. The BJP leader added that the BJP is committed for all round development in Ladakh region.