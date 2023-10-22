Zulfkar concerned over rise in terror incidents in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader and former cabinet minister, Choudhary Zulfkar Ali has expressed his concern over rise in terror incidents in Rajouri and Poonch areas . He said that peace is the dream of every citizen.

He was talking to media persons on the sidelines of his visit at Kandi where he met the family members of a couple who were murdered brutally a few days ago.

Choudhary Zulfkar Ali said that Rajouri and Poonch region witnessed large scale terror incidents in earlier decades and there was a situation of blood bath and common masses have suffered a lot in those times.

He said that peaceful atmosphere was prevailing in the region for last several years but now some terror incidents have happened in last few days which is a cause of concern.

" The issue of terrorism should never be seen from the prism of politics," Zulfkar said adding that terrorism is biggest threat for society and nation irrespective of Government in office and it is responsibility of every citizen to stand against this.

Former lawmaker and cabinet minister further said that no local person from Rajouri and Poonch is a sympathiser or supporter of terrorism and every citizen wants peace and a terrorism free atmosphere.

" Incidents like Dhangri terror killings, Alpha gate incident, Kesari Hill encounter with para commandoes are some which indicate towards situation which no common man wants." said Zulfkar.

Over the incident of Kandi double murder case, he called for exemplary punishment of accused involved in the heinous act of brutal murder of Mohammad Azam and his wife.