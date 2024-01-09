10 persons arrested for illegal transportation of minerals in Kulgam, Baramulla

Srinagar, Jan 9: Continuing its drive against persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, Police have arrested 10 persons and seized as many vehicles in Kulgam and Baramulla.

A police party led by DySP Hqrs Kulgam along with SHO Police Station Kulgam, during patrolling at Matalhama Kulgam, arrested five persons and seized five vehicles (Dumpers) for illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

They have been identified as Shabir Ahmad Sheikh resident of Sumarbugh, Lasjan, Sameer Ahmad Dar resident of Zanipora, Pampora, Fayaz Ahmad Reshi, Bilal Ahmad Dar and Javid Ahmad Dar, all residents of Lethpora, Pulwama.

In Baramulla, police parties under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla and SDPO Tangmarg assisted by SHO PS Tangmarg and IC PP Delina seized 5 vehicles (2 Tippers and 3 Tractors) and arrested their drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals at Shrai Tangmarg and Delina Ghat, Baramulla. The arrested drivers have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Mir resident of Bumkul Kunzer, Riaz Ahmad Bhat resident of Atipora, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, Danish Hassan Khan and Arfat Ahmad Malik, all residents of Delina Ghat Baramulla.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

“People are requested not to indulge in any kind of illegal mining activities from any nallah as it is a violation of government rules. Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law,” police said.