2.5 kg of narcotics seized in PoonchLoC village

Poonch Mandi, Jan 10: Security forces in Poonch district recovered a consignment of narcotics substance at Malti village near the Line of Control (LoC).

The consignment is suspected to be a part of cross border smuggling network.

As per reports, the suspicious consignment was found lying at Malti village on Line of Control and during examination 2.5 kg of heroine like substance was found in it.

The consignment, officials said, recovered by army and police was seized from the spot as per legal procedure.

Police further informed that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Poonch police station . Further investigation into the matter is going on.