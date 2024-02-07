Kulgam, Feb 7: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party headed by SHO Police Station Kulgam during patrolling at Hadigam intercepted one person namely Umer Amin Padder resident of Okey Kulgam roaming in suspicious condition.

During the search, officers were able to recover 104 grams of charas like substance from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

In another incident, a police party during patrolling spotted a suspicious person namely Sohail Ali Bhat resident of Malapora, Anantnag who after noticing police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. After a search, 54 grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.