2 gamblers arrested in Budgam | Stake money seized

Budgam, Jan 28 : Police in Budgam arrested 2 gamblers and seized stake money from their possession.

Acting on specific information about gambling activities near Salsabeel School Humhama, a police party of PP Humhama headed by IC PP Humhama raided the gambling site and arrested two gamblers. They have been identified as Firdous Ali Pandit resident of Ustad Mohalla Budgam and Farooq Ahmed Dar resident of Banpora Humhama.

Officers have seized stake money of Rs 5000 and playing cards from their possession.

Accordingly, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Budgam and investigation has been initiated.

“People found indulging in criminal activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighborhood with the local police units,” police said.