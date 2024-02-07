3 arrested for illegal transportation of minerals

Baramulla, Feb 7: Acting tough against the persons involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals, police have arrested three persons and seized 3 vehicles in Baramulla.

A police party seized three vehicles (tractors) and arrested three persons at Dhobiwan, Juhama and Singhpora Baramulla, involved in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals. The accused drivers have been identified as Manzoor Ahmad Bhat resident of Hardu Aboora, Fayaz Ahmad Ganie resident of Shirpora Pattan and Bilal Ahmad Dar resident of Juhama. Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.

“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt with as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.