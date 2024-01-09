3 arrested with charas, heroin at Sangaldan in Gool

Ramban,Jan 9: Ramban Police arrested three persons after they recovered charas and heroin from their possession. They were travelling in a car on Sangaldan Gool road on Tuesday.

Police sources said on the directions of SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma, a Police Party of Police Post Sangaldan of Gool intercepted a car bearing registration number JK0CS 4036 on its way to Gool from Sangaldan at Chandial Morh Sangaldan.

Three persons including the driver of the car were on board when the vehicle was stopped for checking.

They said during checking 350 grams of Charas was recovered from the dashboard of said car.

During their search, seven grams of heroin were recovered from the pocket of Yasir Arafat and seven grams of heroin was recovered from Mohammad Waris, both residents of Jaman, Gool whereas 12 grams of heroin was recovered from the pocket of Tafheem Malik resident of Bandhan, Sangaldan.

Trio were arrested and the vehicle was seized.

They said the trio were booked vide case FIR No, 02 of 2024 under section 8/20/21/29 NDPS registered at Police Station Gool.