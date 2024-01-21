3 drivers arrested in Kulgam, Baramulla for illegal transportation of minerals

Srinagar, Jan 21: Cracking a whip on illegal mining of minerals, Police have seized 3 vehicles and arrested 3 drivers for their involvement in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals in Kulgam and Baramulla.

In Kulgam, a police party led by Incharge Police Post Mirbazar during naka checking at Mirbazar chowk seized a vehicle (dumper) bearing registration no JK13G-2650 and arrested a driver namely Bilal Ahmad Bhat resident of Litter, Pulwama involved in transportation of minerals illegally extracted.

In Baramulla, a police party under the supervision of SDPO Tangmarg assisted by SHO PS Kunzer seized 2 vehicles (tipper and tractor) and arrested 2 drivers namely Ab Majeed Khan resident of Hard Aboora and Mohd Yousuf Dar resident of Pariswani Kunzer for their involvement in illegal mining of minerals at Ferozpora Nallah Kunzer.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation has been initiated.

“Persons found indulging in illegal mining activities shall be dealt as per law. Community members are requested to share information regarding the crimes in their neighbourhood with their concerned police units,” police said.