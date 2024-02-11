3 drug peddlers arrested in Shopian, Sopore

Srinagar, Feb 11: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 3 drug peddlers in Shopian and Sopore and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

In Shopian, a police party during naka checking at Shah-e-Hamdan Colony Hanfia School Shopian intercepted a suspicious person who tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 7.4 kgs poppy straw-like substance concealed in a nylon bag was recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Tariq Ahmed Rather resident of Yamrach Kulgam. He has been arrested and shifted to the police station where he remains in custody. Similarly, a police party of Police Station Shopian during naka checking at Dangam Shopian arrested one drug peddler identified as Mashooq Ahmad Sheikh resident of Kulgam and recovered 140 grams of charas powder like substance from his possession.

In Sopore, a police party during naka checking at Kupwara crossing intercepted one suspicious person. During the search, 7 bottles of Codeine Phosphate were recovered from his possession. He has been identified as Owais Mushtaq Hakeem resident of Bismillah Colony Model Town Sopore. He has been shifted to the police station where he remains in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and further investigation have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. General public requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.