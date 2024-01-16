50 grams of heroin recovered in Nowshera: Police

Rajouri, Jan 16 : Police recovered 50 grams of heroine like substance from Nowshera area.

In an official statement, police said that in its drive against illegal drug trade Nowshera Police recovered around 50 grams of heroine like substance.

Police described this recovery as subsequent recovery in an under investigation case FIR No 171/2023 registered at Police Station Nowshera under sections 8/21/22 NDPS Act.

Earlier, in July 2023, police said, a huge consignment of narcotics, heroine like substance weighing nine kgs was recovered near LoC in Jhangar Forward area of Nowshera.

Notably during the investigation of instant case the involvement of a notorious drug peddler Vishal Gangyal son of Rajiv Gangyal resident of Makdi Nowshera was surfaced, who was arrested.

During further investigation, today, this subsequent recovery of 50 grams of heroin like substance has been made from village Makdi of Nowshera. Makdi village is one of the five villages, located ahead of fence close to LoC, in Jhangar forward area of sector Nowshera.

Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri Amritpal Singh while sharing the details conveyed that Rajouri Police is committed to eradicate the menace of drug abuse and illicit liquor smuggling from the area.

SSP Rajouri further appealed people from all sections of the society to come forward and join hands with police to strengthen anti-narcotics drive of district police which is must to save future generations.