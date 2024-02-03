7 arrested for abducting ex-Sarpanch in Kathua

Jammu, Feb 3: Police stated to have solved a case of abduction of former Sarpanch within hours, with the arrest of seven persons along with one pistol used for committing offence in Rajbagh in Kathua district.

A police spokesperson said that on February 1, 2024, a complaint was filed by one Ram Saran Sharma, son of late Shankar Dass, resident of Hamirpur, in Marheen tehsil of Kathua against one Kamaldeep Singh alias Rinku who, it was alleged in the complaint, was having an old enmity with Varinder Singh alias Bantu, ex-Sarpanch of Panchayat Hamirpur, son of late Ram Krishan, resident of Hamirpur tehsil Marheen.