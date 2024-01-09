7 drug peddlers arrested in north Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 9: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from the society, Police have arrested 7 drug peddlers in north Kashmir and recovered contraband substances from their possession.

A police party of Police Station Tarzoo at a checkpoint established at Pethseer Crossing, intercepted a person identified as Adil Ashraf Khan resident of Pethseer Sopore. During the search, 248 spasmo proxyvon plus capsules have been recovered from his possession. He was arrested and shifted to Police Station Tarzoo where he remained in custody.

It is pertinent to mention here that various cases under NDPS have been registered against the drug peddler in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Meanwhile in Handwara, a police party at a checkpoint established at Chotipora Handwara, intercepted a vehicle (TATA Magic) bearing registration number JK05B-1055 with two persons on board. They have been identified as Mudasir Ahmad Dar and Danish Ah Bhat, both residents of Batkot Handwara. During the search, officers were able to recover 126 grams of charas from their possession. They have been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized.

In Baramulla, a police party of police post Delina headed by IC PP Delina at a checkpoint established at Juhama-Kanispora, intercepted a non-local identified as Arhan Khan resident of Gaukhana Kadim Uttar Pradesh at present Kanthbagh Baramulla. During the search, 14 grams of brown sugar was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to PS Baramulla where he remains in custody.

In a similar action, a police party of Police Post Mirgund headed by IC PP Mirgund at a checkpoint established at Jheel Bund Pattan, intercepted a vehicle (Scorpio) bearing registration DL10CT-1577 with three persons on board. They have been identified as Zubair Ahmad Sheikh resident of Lawaypora Srinagar, Imran Hussain Malla resident of Yakhmanpora and Mohd Amin Waza resident of Shahtulpora Sumbal. During the search, 28 grams of brown sugar was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to PS Pattan where they remain in custody.

Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigations have been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact the nearest police establishment or dial 112. General Public is requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per law,” police said.