ADGP Jammu condoles demise of 2 JKP Inspectors

Jammu, Feb 3: Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu zone Anand Jain has condoled the untimely death of two Inspectors of JKP.

The deceased officers included Inspector Raj Mohd, posted at DPL Jammu and Inspector Sanjeev Gupta, posted at SKPA Udhampur, who breathed their last on Friday.

ADGP Jammu, in his condolence message, described the departed officers as “an epitome of kindness.” He said that the untimely death of these two Inspectors was a great loss not only for their families but also for the department.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The ADGP Jammu assured the families that all possible help would be provided to them. “All necessary assistance will be rendered whenever they are in need,” he said.