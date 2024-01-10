Adopt measures to tackle terror crimes: IGP Kashmir

rinagar, Jan 10: In a proactive move towards enhancing police efficiency and community safety, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, V K Birdi, conducted a thorough inspection of the police establishments in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

The visit included an in-depth assessment of Police Station Tral and Police Post Aripal.

Accompanied by DIG SKR Anantnag Rayees Mohammad Bhat, SSP Awantipora Ajaz Ahmad Zargar, and other senior officers of the police district, IGP Birdi delved into critical elements during the inspection.

These elements encompass crime data and statistics for the jurisdiction, the effectiveness of ongoing initiatives, and areas for improvement, the functioning of the Woman Help Desk, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems, reporting systems, and accommodation and allied facilities for police personnel.

During the visit, IGP Birdi engaged in a detailed interaction with the police personnel at both Police Station Tral and Police Post Aripal. He sought valuable insights into their experiences and challenges, expressing sincere appreciation for their dedication and hard work in ensuring public safety. Encouraging continuous efforts to enhance community safety, he emphasised the paramount importance of creating a conducive and secure environment for those devoted to public service.

IGP Kashmir stressed the need for adopting comprehensive countermeasures to tackle incidents related to terror crimes, asserting that protecting the lives of citizens is the utmost responsibility of the police force.

He urged officers to strengthen communication within their ranks and augment security grids in their respective areas. The strategic move aims to bolster the overall safety and security of the people in the region.

Addressing the ongoing threats, IGP Birdi urged vigilance against suspicious elements providing any form of support to terrorist activities. Emphasising the importance of keeping such elements under constant radar, he aimed to thwart their attempts and prevent untoward incidents. The IGP further stressed the need for stringent action against individuals found involved in anti-peace activities.

During the visit, IGP Kashmir also urged officials to enhance the management of Police Station records, underscoring the significance of organised and accessible documentation as per laid-down rules for efficient policing.

In an effort to strengthen community engagement, he encouraged officials to improve interactions with the public, highlighting the importance of fostering a robust and positive relationship between the police force and the community it serves.