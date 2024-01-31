Ammunition recovered in Kupwara

Kupwara, Jan 31: Army and Police in a joint operation recovered a huge cache of ammunition and a war-like store in the Magam area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Army in a statement said, “In a joint search operation today at Cheramunji near Magam, Kupwara, Army and J&K Police have achieved a breakthrough against the terror activities, resulting in a significant recovery of ammunition and warlike stores. The operation was a result of human intelligence received from a reliable source.”