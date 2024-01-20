Army holds meeting at Mendhar

Poonch, Jan 20: Army on Saturday held a meeting with ex-servicemen as well as civil society members in border sub division Mendhar.

The meeting attended by ex-servicemen from across the sub division besides civil society members was chaired by senior army officers from Ace of Spades division.

Threadbare discussion was held on multiple issues of the area with participants of this meeting reiterated their cooperation with army and other force for maintenance of proper order and peace.

The senior army officers responded to all the issues that came under discussion.