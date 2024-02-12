Army officers interact with Peer Topa, Bhangai residents

Rajouri, Feb 12: General Officer in Commanding (GoC), White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Naveen Sachdeva alongwith General Officer in Commanding Counter Insurgency Force (Romeo), visited remote Topi Peer and Bhangai villages of Poonch and Rajouri districts and met with locals and village elders.

During his visit, GoC White Knight Corps accompanied reaffirmed the Armys’ commitment to community engagement.

His visit in Poonch- Rajouri was aimed at fostering unity and collaboration for strengthening peace and stability, army said in its official statement.

The Corps Commander encouraged continued cooperation between the populace and security forces, highlighting the crucial role community support plays in maintaining peace and security.

The legitimate concerns and aspirations of the populace of Pir Topa, Pangai and adjoining villages were also given a patient hearing and their redressal by th Indian Army and the civil administration was assured, army further said.

The General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps felicitated few individuals with disabilities with wheelchairs and also honoured individuals from the civil society, who have made commendable contributions in the fields of education, sports, and literature, further strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the populace, Indian Army further said.

The Corps Commanders’ visit underscored the Indian Armys’ dedication to promote peace, harmony and security in the area, army added.

Besides a large local gathering, the interaction included functionaries of Civil Administration and J&K Police, religious leaders and renowned personalities.