Army resorts to firing after suspicious movement on LoC in Mendhar sector

Poonch, Feb 3: Army troops guarding Line of Control in Mendhar sector resorted to area domination and speculative firing after noticing suspicious movement in the area.

The area is located at forward positions on Line of Control in Mendhar sector of Poonch district. Official sources said that in the wee morning hours on Saturday, suspicious movement was noticed in the area after which army troops guarding the forward locations acted promptly and resorted to area domination fire of speculative nature. Firing, they said, lasted for brief period after which searches were also launched in adjoining areas which are still going on.