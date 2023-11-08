Circus worker killing: Six KFF militants arrested, shop seized

Srinagar, Nov 8: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday said to have arrested six militants associated with ‘Kashmir Freedom Fighter’ outfit, an offshoot of Jaish-e-Muhammad, in the involvement of killing of a circus worker from Udhampur earlier this year. The Police in the meantime also seized a shop owned by one of the person accused in the act.

“In the evening of 29th May, 2023, militants fired upon a migrant labourer near Amusement park Janglatmandi namely Deepak Kumar @ Deepu son of Mashu resident of Thial -Panchayat Deot Bilaspur Udhampur, causing serious and fatal injuries who later died at GMC Anantnag”, reads a statement issued to GNS.

“After the killing of Deepak Kumar, the militants fled the spot. Upon this information FIR NO 171/2023 U/S 7/27 I.A Act, 302 IPC 16,18,20,39 UAPA was registered and investigation was set into motion.”

“During the process of investigation six militants were arrested who were associated with Kashmir Freedom Fighter, an offshoot of Proscribed terrorist outfit JEM”, reads the statement.

The police identified the six accused persons as; Sehran Bashir Nadaf son of Bashir Ahmad Nadaf resident of Shirpora Deva Colony, Ubaid Nazir Laigroo son of Nazir Ahmad Laigroo resident of Shirpora New Colony, Umer Amin Thoker son of Mohd Amin resident of Waghama, Huzaif Shabir Bhat son of Shabir Ahmad Bhat resident of Wachi Shopian, Nasir Farooq Shah son of Farooq Ahmad Shah resident of Wanteng Mohalla Bijbehara and Suveed Showkat Bhat son of Lt Showkat Ahmad Bhat resident of Fatehpora.

“A shop namely “The Game Modification” situated at Zirpara Bijbehara, run by accused Umer Amin Thoker son of Mohd Amin resident of Waghama and which was used for this the incident is attached U/S 25 UAPA by District Police Ananthnag”, reads the statement further.