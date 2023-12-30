Contraband substance worth crores destroyed in Baramulla

Baramulla, Dec 30: Contraband substance worth crores of rupees has been destroyed in Baramulla.

Giving details, an official press release said that the District Level Drug Disposal Committee Baramulla under the chairmanship of SSP Baramulla Amod Ashok Nagpure destroyed a huge quantity of seized drugs and psychotropic substances under section 52A of NDPS Act.

The seized contraband substances of 27 cases of Police Station Uri, Boniyar, Pattan, Kreeri, Kunzer and Tangmarg were destroyed. The seized substances includes 6.303 kgs of heroin, 63.413 kgs of poppy straw, 207 gms of Ganja, 652 grams of cannabis, 600 gms of cannabis powder, 3.95 kgs of bang bosa, 953 gms of charas, 1.120 kgs of charas powder and 127 grams of fukki worth crores were destroyed at Kashmir Health Care System, IGC Lassipora in presence of constituted committee.

In July 2023 Baramulla Police had also undertaken destruction of seized contraband substances in 32 cases of various police stations of the district. The destroyed contraband substances include 6.376 grams of charas, 32.9 kgs of poppy straw, 14.289 kgs of heroin and 18 grams of brown sugar worth crores.