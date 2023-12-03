Crime, security review meeting held  in Pulwama

Pulwama, Dec 3: SSP Pulwama Mohd Yousif today chaired a crime, security review meeting at District Police office Pulwama.

The meeting was attended by Addl. SP Pulwama, SP Hqrs Pulwama, DySP DAR, DySP PC Pulwama/Kakapora, SDPO Litter, all SHOs, and Incharge PPs of Police District Pulwama.

The meeting focused on resolving challenges related to policing and security in the region. Discussions spanned on anti-terrorist operations, resolution of pending UAPA/NDPS cases, security measures for vulnerable individuals, intelligence generation, and strategies for combating social and cybercrimes.

SSP Pulwama emphasised the critical need to fortify the counter-insurgency and security grid within their respective areas. The officers were directed to take strict measures against illegal soil, sand, and mineral excavation activities.

SSP Pulwama also briefed about the upcoming elections and security grid within their respective areas. The meeting served as a platform for officers to deliberate and address various aspects of responsible policing and security measures.